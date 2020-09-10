OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Parents are being warned to find alternate ways to get their kids to school amid a severe school bus driver shortage.

Ottawa Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A single cottage party is responsible for as many as 40 confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The Ottawa Hospital says it is working to resolve issues with the online booking system for the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

• The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says a severe driver shortage will require some changes to is yellow school bus service, which has yet to start.

In a statement on its website, OSTA says parents should prepare to have alternative arrangements to get their kids to school for the next few weeks until service stabilizes.

There is a similar driver shortage affecting service in several parts of the Ottawa Valley.

Ottawa's top doctor shared a story at city council on Wednesday about a real life example of contact tracing, where one sick person led to 40 confirmed infections.

The individual started to feel like they had a cold at a cottage party. Within nine days, 40 infections linked to that party were confirmed, as the people who attended caught COVID-19, brought it home, and then spread it to others.

Dr. Vera Etches says it serves as a cautionary tale about the need to maintain physical distancing and mask use when socializing, especially indoors.

Ottawa Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday and 34 new resolved cases, dropping the number of active cases to 225.

The Ottawa Hospital says it is working to resolve technical issues with the online booking system for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at RCGT Park.

Several people, including Orléans Coun. Matt Luloff, have expressed frustration with delays or other glitches trying to book an appointed for the drive-thru testing site.

The Ottawa Hospital said in a statement it is aware of the problem and is working to fix them as soon as possible.