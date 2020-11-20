OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Quebec's premier offers "moral contract" for Christmas, suggests Quebecers self-isolate before and after the holidays

Ottawa surpasses 8,000 cases of COVID-19 during the COVID-19 pandemic

Health officials ask all restaurant workers in Kingston to get tested for COVID-19 following spike in cases linked to fast food outlets

Ottawa, eastern Ontario businesses targets in COVID-19 inspection blitzes

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre is now open at the National Arts Centre. The centre will operate seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is offering Quebecers a "moral contract" for Christmas.

"We propose to allow gatherings for four days, from Dec. 24 to 27, with a maximum of 10 people," Legault said on Thursday.

"But we ask people to limit their contacts as much as possible a week before and a week after. That way, when we see our friends and family, we'll limit the risk of contagion."

The premier said New Year's Eve parties will be forbidden.

Ottawa reached a dubious milestone during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 8,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with no new deaths.

Since the first case of COVID-19 reported on March 11, there have been 8,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 363 deaths.

Across Ontario, there were 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 361 new cases in Peel Region and 346 in Toronto.

All restaurant workers in Kingston are urged to get tested for COVID-19 following a spike in cases linked to fast food locations.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health says in the last two weeks, 15 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with workers at 10 different restaurants.

"Out of an abundance of caution we recommend restaurant staff get tested. The risk to the public is very low, no customers have been linked to these cases," said KFLA Public Health on Twitter.

The health unit says if a restaurant worker is symptomatic at the time of testing, they are required to self-isolate while waiting for results.

In the last 2 weeks 15 COVID-19 cases have been associated with workers at 10 different Kingston fast food locations. Out of an abundance of caution we recommend restaurant staff get tested. The risk to the public is very low, no customers have been linked to these cases. pic.twitter.com/egXuJZysq6 — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) November 19, 2020

The Ontario Government is launching an education and enforcement blitz targeting businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announced the inspection blitzes in areas across the province to ensure businesses are taking steps to keep employees, consumers and the public safe.

"For the bad actors who are intentionally breaking the rules, I'm providing a fair warning. We'll find you and slap you with a big fine. It's that simple."

The province says the education and enforcement campaign will support the current efforts of police, municipal bylaw officers and public health inspectors to educate businesses and enforce COVID-19 health and safety requirements.