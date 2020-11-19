OTTAWA -- Ottawa is seeing the largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in three days.

Public Health Ontario reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

The 37 new cases comes after 22 new cases were reported on Wednesday and 11 new cases on Tuesday.

According to Public Health Ontario, there have been 8,025 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Across Ontario, there are 1,210 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 361 new cases in Peel Region and 346 in Toronto.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,613 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 17.

A total 3,684 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 17.

There are 1,980 tests still in progress of being analyzed.

The average turnaround time for a high priority test in Ottawa is 14 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health unit region is reporting three new cases.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.