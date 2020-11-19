KINGSTON -- Health officials in Kingston are asking restaurant workers to get tested for COVID-19 following a spike in cases linked to fast food locations.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health says in the last two weeks, 15 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with workers at 10 different restaurants.

"Out of an abundance of caution we recommend restaurant staff get tested. The risk to the public is very low, no customers have been linked to these cases," said KFLA Public Health on Twitter.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the health unit said surveillance testing is being recommended for all staff following the new cases over the past two weeks.

Testing is available at the Beechgrove assessment centre for restaurant workers until Nov. 27. The LACGH assessment centre has also offered assistance with the testing demand.

The health unit says if a restaurant worker is symptomatic at the time of testing, they are required to self-isolate while waiting for results.

Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingston-area since last Friday.

