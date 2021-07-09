OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa hospitals reported zero COVID-19 patients on Thursday

More than half of Ontario adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases in Ottawa remained in single digits on Thursday

Ottawa businesses reliant on tourism want a reopening plan before a federal election is called

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Seven new cases on Thursday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,719

27,719 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 4.1

: 4.1 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.6 per cent (June 30-July 6)

0.6 per cent (June 30-July 6) Reproduction Number: 0.82 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The Ottawa, Montfort and Queensway Carleton Hospitals all reported no patients with COVID-19 on Thursday.

It comes less than three months after hospitals in the city had a high of 124 COVID-19 patients during the virus's third wave.

Hey Ottawa, we’ve got news: QCH doesn’t have any active COVID-19 cases. We’re COVID-free!



It’s great news – it's a good sign and a moment to celebrate, especially considering all the efforts of not only our team but everything you’ve been doing to stay safe. It’s working. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/RbEimddFXi — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) July 8, 2021

More than half of Ontario adults have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, officials confirmed that just over 51 per cent of people aged 18 and up are now considered fully vaccinated. More than 78 per cent of adults in Ontario have received at least one shot.

Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, the fifth straight day of single-digit case counts.

The number of active cases in the city went up slightly to 44.

Leaders in Ottawa’s travel and tourism sector are pleading with the federal government for a plan to reopen the Canada-U.S. border before an election is called.

The request comes as election speculation ramps up and businesses reliant on tourism face the possibility of another summer with a fraction of their normal revenue.