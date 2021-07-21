OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics closed as demand for vaccines slows down because so many residents have them.

Ottawa Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Escapade Music Festival will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend ahead of their September festival, which will require full vaccination.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Two new cases on Tuesday

27,745 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 1.9

: 1.9 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.1 per cent (seven day average)

0.1 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Some COVID-19 vaccination clinics and at least one testing site will be closing this week as demand for vaccines slows down and COVID-19 case counts remain low.

In a public service announcement, the City of Ottawa said that five mass vaccination clinics would remain open in Ottawa as of Wednesday.

The five clinics that will continue to operate as of Wednesday are as follows:

Eva James Memorial Community Centre - 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Nepean Sportsplex - 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

Ottawa City Hall - 110 Laurier Ave. W.

Queensway Carleton Hospital - 3045 Baseline Rd.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA - 265 Centrum Blvd.

Anyone with an appointment at another clinic is asked to rebook their appointment as soon as possible.

The pop-up COVID-19 testing centre at the Vanier Community Centre will also be closing this week.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said in a release Tuesday that COVID-19 testing would no longer be available at the community centre after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported Tuesday that two more people in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19 and three more cases are considered resolved.

Two new cases were also reported on Monday.

To date, the city has seen 27,745 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the city's death toll from the pandemic at 593 residents.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped by one. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population ticked up again slightly but remains at a low level. There are zero Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19.

There is one active COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa. The outbreak at a local shelter has seen three positive cases since July 8.

The Escapade Music Festival is going ahead this September, but you will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend.

Festivalgoers will show their proof of vaccination when picking up their wristbands ahead of the festival.

In order to help increase vaccinations, the festival is partnering with Ottawa Public Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday at RCGT Park, 300 Coventry Rd.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic will be open to anyone who needs their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and who lives, works or goes to school in Ontario. Escapade says it will feature DJs, prizes and "an atmosphere only Escapade can bring."