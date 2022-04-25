COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa up over the weekend

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 increased over the weekend.

In Ottawa Public Health's most recent COVID-19 report, 31 residents are in hospital for an active infection up from 26 on Friday. Five people are in ICU, up from four.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 89 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients (as of April 22)

CHEO: Five patients

On April 22, there were 93 patients across the four hospitals who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 wastewater signal is on a plateau, according to the most recent data available, down slightly from a peak on April 11.

OPH reported zero new COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 501 new lab-confirmed cases. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the capital.

Ontario health officials reported 1,455 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province, with 212 people in intensive care. The province reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 17 to 23): 119.5 (up from 118.6)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 24): 19.6 per cent

Known active cases: 1,894 (+55)

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-04-21. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Last updated April 19, 2022

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737 (+347)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628 (+520)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200 (+1,703)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 26 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 99 in hospital, 4 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

15 long-term care homes

29 retirement homes

10 hospital units

20 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.