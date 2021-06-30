OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 11 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday.

To date, OPH has reported 27,671 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. 591 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

The number of known active cases is down to 81, and there are now five people in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Across the province, health officials recorded another 184 confirmed cases and 322 newly resolved cases. Another 14 Ontarians have died.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported elsewhere in eastern Ontario, in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region. One case was removed from the totals in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. No new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit or the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter Tuesday morning that one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health said the total numbef of doses administered in Ottawa as of Tuesday morning was 1,015,759.

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 28:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 722,543

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 268,889

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 78 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 29 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 889,430

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 81 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 86 active cases on Tuesday.

OPH reported that 16 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,999.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported five people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday.

There is one person in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 1

60-69: 1

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,632 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 369 (+1)

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 22 (+4)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 52 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,665 (+16)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 86

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,281 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,555 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,221 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,230 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,631 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,322 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,958 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Nine new cases

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force said Tuesday that 816 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 1,748 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at an assessment site to the result is 13 hours.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.