OTTAWA -- Eleven residents have now died from complications due to COVID-19 at a west end long-term care home.

The outbreak at West End Villa, the most serious in Ottawa in months, was declared on Aug. 30. Since then, 92 residents and staff have contracted the virus.

A spokesperson for Extendicare, which operates the home on Elmira Drive, said Monday there are 34 active cases of the virus among residents at the home. Four additional residents are in hospital. Fifteen resident cases have been resolved.

There are also 24 staff members who have tested positive and are isolating at home.

Four staff cases have been resolved.