OTTAWA -- Nine residents of an Ottawa long-term care home have died due to COVID-19 in the most serious outbreak of novel coronavirus in Ottawa in months.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, West End Villa confirms that nine residents have passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

"As of (Friday), there have been 52 cases of COVID-19 among residents, and 26 cases among staff, including one agency employee," said Kelly Keeler, Administrator at West End Villa.

"All employee who have testing positive are isolating at home. Three residents are being treated in hospital and four resident cases have been resolved."

Keeler says West End Villa is working with Ottawa Public Health and will remain in "close contact" with family members.

Earlier this week, West End Villa said a second round of COVID-19 surveillance testing had been conducted to help ensure cohorting efforts are as effective as possible.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at West End Villa on Aug. 30.

The first novel coronavirus outbreak at West End Villa in May saw one staff member test positive for novel coronavirus.