OTTAWA -- The company that manages the West End Villa long-term care home now says six of its residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Extendicare sent the following letter to West End Villa family members September 15, attributed to West End Villa Administrator Kelly Keller.

"Overnight, one of our residents passed away from complications related to COVID-19. This means we have now lost six residents to this outbreak."

CTV News was sent the following statement the night before.

“We are deeply saddened to share that as of September 14, five of our residents have passed away from complications related to COVID-19. We have been in contact with the families of these residents and offer them our condolences in this difficult time. All families with loved ones at Extendicare West End Villa have also been informed.”

The statement went on to say that the company would not comment further, out of respect for the privacy of the residents and their families.

“We have conducted a second round of COVID-19 surveillance testing to help ensure our cohorting efforts are as effective as possible, and we expect to receive the results of those tests over the coming days,” the statement said.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 47 residents and 11 staff members of West End Villa have contracted COVID-19 since an outbreak at the home began on Aug. 30, according to figures shared by Extendicare September 15.