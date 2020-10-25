OTTAWA -- Both the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit have seen spikes in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

In Renfrew County, 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the weekend. Six of the cases have been in the Renfrew-area and two in the Pembroke area.

On Friday, the health unit announced a student at Opeongo High School tested positive for COVID-19. The Renfrew County District School Board says a class of students and a number of staff have been directed to go home and self-isolate. The school will be open on Monday morning for in-person learning.

According to Public Health Ontario, there have been 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Saturday and Sunday. Forty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, followed by 17 cases on Sunday.

Late Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis announced new measures for food and drink establishments, gyms and fitness centres and personal care settings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the number of people who can be seated at a table in bars and restaurants is capped at a maximum of six people. The total number of patrons in the indoor and outdoor sections of food and drink establishments must not exceed 100.

The total number of people permitted in a class, organized program or organized activity at indoor sports and recreational facilities is 10 people, excluding instructors and coaches. The total number of people permitted to be indoors at the facility in areas containing weights or exercise machines cannot exceed 50.

With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Andrew Pinsent.