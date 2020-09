OTTAWA -- Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ottawa's elementary and secondary schools, including at three new schools.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reports 15 schools in Ottawa have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a student or staff member.

On Thursday, Ontario reported COVID-19 cases at three new elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa:

Holy Cross Elementary School: One student case

Ecole elementaire catholique Saint-Remi: One student case

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel: One case (doesn't say whether it's a staff member or student)

One new case was also reported at St. Leonard Elementary school on Thursday.

Here is the list of other Ottawa schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19: