OTTAWA -- The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 300 Coventry Rd. will be closed Wednesday, with snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of snow in Ottawa through the day Wednesday, with the temperature holding steady at around minus 1 C.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said the decision to close the testing site was made with the safety of Ottawa residents and assessment centre staff a top priority.

Other assessment sites will remain open Wednesday. You can book an appointment for COVID-19 testing by visiting Ottawa Public Health's website.