Ottawa police seek suspects in ByWard Market stabbing
Ottawa police are searching for two suspects in a ByWard Market stabbing earlier this month.
The stabbing happened March 19 on George Street, police said. There was a fight between two groups around 2:40 a.m., during which two people suffered stab wounds.
Everyone had fled the scene when police arrived, but the victims later called police to report it and were taken to hospital by paramedics. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, police released photos of two suspects. The first is a man in his 20s, about 5-foot-4 with dark hair pulled back with shaved sides. The second is a man in his 20s, about 5-foot-10 last seen wearing a black bubble coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.
