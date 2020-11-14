OTTAWA -- Councillors say no to the possibility of a post-White House visit by President Donald Trump, COVID-19 cases spike at the end of the week, and the Cake Boss sells cake out of a machine.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Several Ottawa Councillors quickly said no to the idea of U.S. President Donald Trump visiting Ottawa on a speaking tour after leaving the White House.

The idea came up on Thursday as the Finance and Economic Development Committee debated a bailout package for the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which runs Lansdowne Park’s commercial sector and owns the sports teams that play at TD Place.

During a presentation by Ottawa independent concert promoter Ken Craig, Mayor Jim Watson noted Craig had helped bring big concerts to Ottawa, and jokingly suggested another event for 2021.

"Maybe you can do the Donald Trump rally/exile tour; you know, bring him up to Ottawa and see if you can fill the stadium," Watson said.

Craig, though, responded seriously.

"I've actually been saying that over the last couple of months that if President Trump does lose the election, I think the biggest event that I could probably produce in 2021 is to bring President Trump on a speaking tour like Barack Obama has.”

As Craig discussed the possibility of a Trump stop in Ottawa, several members of the committee were seen on the YouTube feed signalling "no" with their hands.

I was one of those Councillors that said thanks, but no thanks. https://t.co/mITOyq1A3H — Riley Brockington (@RiverWardRiley) November 12, 2020

A Peterborough, Ont. man is facing charges after police say he emailed bomb threats to institutions across Ontario, including Ottawa, along with in Vancouver.

Joshua Kimble, 40, of Peterborough is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, eight counts each of conveying a false message and public mischief.

A spokesman for Peterborough police say the threats were made to a school in Ontario's Durham Region, libraries in Guelph, Ont., and Ottawa, two Toronto hotels and a hotel in Vancouver.

On Monday, all Ottawa Public Library branches closed after a threat was received. Ottawa police described the threat as a "swatting call."

"Swatting" is the practice of warning first responders about a fake threat with the goal of prompting a large police response.

COVID-19 cases hit highest mark in Ottawa in November, following two days of case levels in the 20s

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week she was "encouraged" by the recent COVID-19 case numbers in Ottawa.

On Thursday, 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, the highest one-day increase in November.

The jump followed 27 new cases on Wednesday, and 21 new cases on Tuesday – the lowest number of new cases on one day in seven weeks.

Ottawa ended the week with 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 71 cases on Saturday.

"I'm encouraged by the numbers we're seeing, and you should be too," said Dr. Etches on Thursday.

On Friday, the Ontario Government announced the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move into the "Orange-Restrict" zone with Ottawa, which includes new restrictions on bars, restaurants, nightclubs, fitness centres and sports.

Ontario Provincial Police reminded drivers to "slow down and enjoy the ride" after two drivers were stopped for stunt driving this week.

"Ottawa OPP nabbed two stunt drivers overnight on Hwy. 417. One was a G2 out for a spin with his girlfriend. The other a young man borrowing dad's car," said the OPP in a tweet.

Ontario Provincial Police say one vehicle was travelling 188 kilometres an hour, while the other vehicle was spotted at 186 kilometres an hour. The speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa is 100 kilometres an hour.

Both drivers face a charge of stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

On Saturday, the OPP said a G1 driver was stopped going 73 km/h over the speed limit on the Queensway.

#OttawaOPP nabbed 2 stunt drivers overnight on #Hwy417. 1 was a G2 out for a spin with his girlfriend. The other a young man borrowing Dad's car. Both vehicles impounded and DL's suspended + a court date. It's #Friday13th, please, slow down and enjoy the ride! #Ottawa ^bd pic.twitter.com/OKCacR6eUG — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 13, 2020

The Cake Boss opened a Cake ATM at the Rideau Centre this week.

The new machine sells pieces of cake from the famous Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Shoppers can purchase Carlo's Bakery's fresh, decadent slices in flavours like chocolate fudge, red velvet, carrot and vanilla rainbow. The cakes are baked at Carlo's Bakery and shipping to the Cake ATM locations, which will be restocked fresh daily.

Each slice of cake costs $9.99.