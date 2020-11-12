OTTAWA -- A Cake ATM is now open in the Rideau Centre, selling pieces of cake from the famous Carlo's Bakery in New Jersey.

The new Cake ATM at the downtown Ottawa mall is one of three Cake ATMs scheduled to open in Ottawa. There will also be machines at Bayshore Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Centre.

The machines sell cakes from Buddy Valestro's renowned Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, which is featured on TLC's show Cake Boss.

Shoppers can purchase Carlo's Bakery's fresh, decadent slices in flavours like chocolate fudge, red velvet, carrot and vanilla rainbow. The cakes are baked at Carlo's Bakery and shipping to the Cake ATM locations, which will be restocked fresh daily.

Each slice of cake costs $9.99.

Cake ATMs are also located in the Greater Toronto Area.