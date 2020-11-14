OTTAWA -- A 20-year-old woman with a beginners licence is facing a charge of stunt driving after Ontario Provincial Police spotted her speeding 73 kilometres an hour over the limit on the Queensway.

The OPP say an officer stopped a Ford Focus travelling 173 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 at Moodie Drive last night. The speed limit on Highway 417 through Ottawa is 100 kilometres an hour.

Police say the 20-year-old G1 driver was travelling with an unlicensed passenger. She is facing charges of stunt driving and three G1 licence violations. Police did not specify on the three G1 violations.

In a message on Twitter, the OPP said, "One message: Slow down."

The driver's licence is suspended for a week and the car has been impounded.

#OttawaOPP nabbed 2 stunt drivers overnight on #Hwy417. 1 was a G2 out for a spin with his girlfriend. The other a young man borrowing Dad's car. Both vehicles impounded and DL's suspended + a court date. It's #Friday13th, please, slow down and enjoy the ride! #Ottawa ^bd pic.twitter.com/OKCacR6eUG — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 13, 2020

The Ontario Government says when you have a G1 licence, you must:

Not drive on 400 series highways or high-speed expressways

Drive with a fully licensed driver

Make sure every passenger with you wears a properly working seatbelt

Not drive between midnight and 5 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police have announced three stunt driving charges on Highway 417 through Ottawa over the last two days. On Friday, the OPP said a G2 driver out for a spin with his girlfriend and a young man borrowing dad's car were stopped for speeding overnight Thursday into Friday. One vehicle was travelling 188 kilometres an hour, while the other was spotted at 186 kilometres an hour.