OTTAWA -- One week after Ottawa’s medical officer of health ordered masks be worn in all indoor public settings, Council votes today on a bylaw to enforce the rules.

The proposed mandatory mask bylaw for enclosed public spaces includes a fine of between $200 and $400 people for violating the rules. Staff say the primary objective of the new bylaw is to “educate and inform” people about the need to wear masks, instead of issuing tickets.

Dr. Vera Etches announced last week that face masks will be mandatory in all indoor public places starting Tuesday, July 7.

Under the bylaw for mandatory face masks, you must wear a mask at:

Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments

Retail locations

Places of worship

Sports facilities

Museums, theatres and other entertainment venues

Public areas in hotels and other short-term rental premises

Public areas in hospitals and other health facilities

The mandatory face mask bylaw will also apply to City of Ottawa buildings and facilities, including libraries. On June 15, face masks became mandatory on all OC Transpo buses, the O-Train, in stations and on Para Transpo Vehicles. The new City of Ottawa face mask policy would cover violations on OC Transpo property.

Staff say, "As with any bylaw, or with any new public health measure, the primary objective is to educate and inform, and gain voluntary compliance."

"However a bylaw does provide a means to impose penalties through tickets should such action be deemed necessary, such as in the case where a warning is insufficient or with repeat offenders."