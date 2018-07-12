

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





A 43-year-old Ottawa man and member of Canada's military has been charged in connection with a tragic Canada Day collision.

Corporal Robin Golby faces multiple charges after a crash on the water that left a young woman in a coma. It’s been nearly two weeks since that terrible crash that left 26-year-old Casey Delaney clinging to life. And two weeks for police to find the man they believe hit her as she enjoyed a sunny day on the Gatineau River. Robin Golby, who crouched down in the front of a pick-up truck on his way out of court, was arrested yesterday.

The arrest brought some relief for Casey Delaney's family as they continue their vigil by her bedside.

“My family and I were glad to learn that an arrest was made," Casey's sister Kristen said in an email,

"We have full confidence in the legal system that this matter will be handled effectively."

The 26-year-old kindergarten teacher remains in a medically induced coma after being struck by a personal watercraft. Delaney had been lounging on an inflatable island with friends on the river when police say 2 men tried to spray them. One collided with Delaney sending her into cardiac arrest. Her boyfriend did CPR.

The two men fled but yesterday police arrested Robin Golby at his workplace in Ottawa.

Golby is a corporal with Canada’s military and has been a member since 2006. According to a spokesperson with the Department of National Defence, Golby works as a storesman and driver. DND says it will let the judicial process run its course before deciding on Golby’s future in the military.

Golby faces 3 charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, hit and run causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He was released after appearing in court but must adhere to several conditions including no communication with Casey Delaney or any of the witnesses.

“He also has an interdiction to drive a motor vehicle,” said Crown Prosecutor Marie Josée Genest, “whether it is a car or a boat or anything else that has a motor and he also has to surrender his driver's licence.”

Friends have started a Go Fund Me campaign for Delaney with an initial goal to raise $2500 for her. The campaign now stands at nearly $30-thousand dollars.

Golby is scheduled to be back at court August 6th but the case will continue in Maniwaki where this tragedy happened.