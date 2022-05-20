Coroner's inquiry into Borutski triple-homicide to begin June 6 in Pembroke, Ont.

A coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women in the Ottawa Valley will begin next month in Pembroke, Ont.

Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam were killed in September 2015 in the Renfrew County area. Basil Borutski was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kuzyk and Warmerdam, and one count of second degree murder in the death of Culleton.

Borutski, who had previous relationships with the three women, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 70 years.

Regional Supervising Coroner for Inquests Dr. David Cameron announced Friday that the inquiry will begin on Monday, June 6 at the Best Western Pembroke Inn and Conference Centre.

The coroner's inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest will last 15 days, and hear from approximately 30 witnesses.