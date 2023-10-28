Cooler temperatures on the way for Ottawa after hot streak
After a streak of warmer than average days in Ottawa, the temperature is expected to start plummeting.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a steady drop in temperature through the day, down to around 11 C Saturday afternoon, after hitting 18 C early in the morning. More clouds are expected to cover the sky as the day progresses.
The typical high for this time of year is around 9 or 10 C. Friday saw a high of 20 C.
The temperature will keep dropping overnight to a low of 1 C, which is right around the normal low for this time of year. It should be partly cloudy.
Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 6 C. Sunday night could see showers or possibly flurries with a low of 1 C.
Monday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 6 C. Monday night's low is -5 C, the coldest temperature so far this season.
Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday, but the forecast high is a mere 3 C.
