Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison

Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.

"You killed more than just my best friend and husband that day,” Butler’s widow Nicole told court in a victim impact statement. “You took a good family and tore it apart for nothing more than your ego."

Butler’s mother, looking directly at Vanasse who didn’t make eye contact, said "I will never be the same. I'm broken and I will never mend. It's not something you get over. This will be with me ‘til the day I die."

Vanasse’s defence lawyer Michael Smith said Vanasse’s actions were “completely out of character” and said he is a kind-hearted, quiet, family-oriented, non-violent individual.”

The Crown said Vanasse had never shown remorse for his actions. When asked by Justice Kevin Phillips if he had anything to say, Vanasse replied, "I wish this had never ever happened."

During the emotional victim impact statements of Butler’s wife and mother, some people supporting Vanasse in court smiled, chuckled and rolled their eyes at some of what was being said. His mother noticed and was visibly upset. Representatives from victim services went to speak with the Crown about it, a police officer spoke to one woman outside and she later returned to court.

Justice Phillips spoke directly to Butler’s family after they delivered their victim impact statements, saying "they really bring home the depth of your grief and the extent of your loss."