OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Construction worker hit by vehicle in Quinte West, Ont., OPP looking for driver

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    The Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public for help in identifying a driver who struck a construction flagger Wednesday in Quinte West, Ont.

    It happened at the intersection of Foxboro-Stirling and Wallbridge Loyalist Roads around 8:30 a.m. when a black Dodge Ram -- with no plates -- struck the worker and ran away.

    The worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the OPP at 1-800-222-8477.

