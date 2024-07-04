Construction worker hit by vehicle in Quinte West, Ont., OPP looking for driver

The Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public for help in identifying a driver who struck a construction flagger Wednesday in Quinte West, Ont.

It happened at the intersection of Foxboro-Stirling and Wallbridge Loyalist Roads around 8:30 a.m. when a black Dodge Ram -- with no plates -- struck the worker and ran away.

The worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the OPP at 1-800-222-8477.