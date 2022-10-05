Construction on Chief William Commanda Bridge over Ottawa River delayed by labour shortages, supply chain issues

The new multi-use pathway connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River will not open until the spring, as labour shortages and supply chain issues delay construction on the bridge.

The new Chief William Commanda Bridge was originally scheduled to open this fall, providing pedestrians, runners and cyclists a new link to cross the Ottawa River.

However, the city of Ottawa's October update on the project says "external factors" have delayed construction on the $22.6 million project.

"Due to external factors occurring this year, including labour shortages and supply chain issues such as continued delivery delays of critical components, as well as a labour union strike and unforeseen conditions, it is anticipated that the multi-use pathway will now be finished in spring 2023," the city said on its website.

The new multi-use pathway on the Chief William Commanda Bridge includes construction of a new timber deck on top of the existing rail track ties, installation of steel cable railing system, new lighting through the pathway corridor and new park benches.

Residents will be able to use the multi-use pathway once the upper bridge work is safe, and the remainder of the rehabilitation work will be completed next year.

The federal government committed $8.6 million to the project, with the city covering the rest of the cost of the Chief William Commanda Bridge. The multi-use pathway on the bridge will connect with the city of Ottawa's Trillium Pathway and the NCC's Voyageurs' Pathway in Gatineau.