OTTAWA -- OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group is investigating after a train derailed in the rail yard during the morning launch of the Confederation Line today.

It was one of two issues along the 14-month old transit system, causing delays for transit riders during the morning commute.

"I do want to acknowledge that this morning through we had some challenges, not our finest hour on two fronts," said John Manconi, OC Transpo General Manager.

"There was some delays in the launch; we had some issues in the yard on RTG's part. While we've been doing some amazing work communicating to our customers, this morning we dropped the ball and we're looking into what happened. My apologies on that."

Manconi told the Transit Commission a train derailed in the connector tunnel near the Belfast Yard, with a wheel leaving the track as the train was moving around the yard.

"Derailment in yards are common across North America. We take the position that we treat them very seriously. We report them to TSB, so it's all on record," said Manconi.

Manconi said it's too early to know why the train derailed. Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley told Newstalk 580 CFRA the derailment was not weather related.

OC Transpo also reported a train needed to use its emergency brake west of the uOttawa station at 6:55 a.m., requiring Rideau Transit Maintenance to respond to remove the train from service.

Speaking to the Transit Commission, Manconi said service along the Confederation Line has been good this fall.

"Overall, consistent , good reliable service, but you're only as good as your last rush hour. This morning was a bit choppy, and we did not communicate well to our customers."