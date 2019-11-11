Commuters warned to expect delays on morning commute
Credit: Ontario of Ministry of Transportation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, staff
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 5:23PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:01AM EST
OTTAWA - The City of Ottawa is urging motorists to give themselves some extra time to get to work and school today.
The first snowstorm of the season dropped 9.4 cm of snow on Ottawa Monday, blanketing roads and sidewalks.
City and MTO snowplows were deployed overnight to clear roads for the commute.
As the snow started to fall on Monday afternoon, a crash involving multiple vehicles snarled traffic on the eastbound Queensway at Nicholas.
Paramedics confirm at least 6 vehicles are involved. Two people were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.