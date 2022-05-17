Community groups want review after student arrested at Ottawa dress code protest

The arrest of a student at last week’s dress code blitz protest outside an Orléans high school has five community groups demanding answers.

“What we’re calling for is an independent, human-rights based review of the Ottawa Police Service, the Ottawa Police Services Board, and Crime Prevention Ottawa, which works closely with them,” said Robin Browne, the co-lead of 613-819 Black Hub.

The groups include the 613-819 Black Hub, the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women, Asilu Collective, Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition, and Horizon Ottawa. They say it would evaluate whether police actions caused harm.

“The city should be the one paying for it. We’re going to actually follow up with the city, make this a specific request to the city,” said Browne.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell wrote in a letter to the police services board that the service reviewed the call and found officers acted appropriately.

“The challenges the officers faced were from youths who did not attend the school and who were repeatedly crossing the roadway to the protest and agitating the crowd,” Bell wrote, adding they were asked not to do that due to safety concerns “at least five times.”

“Block off the street. If they really mean it when they say they’re going to protect the right to lawful protest, you block off the street you don’t rush in there and let the cars go on through and arrest the students,” said Browne.

Ottawa police say complaints can be filed with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.