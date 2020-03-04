GATINEAU, QC. -- The Gatineau Comedy Festival is going bilingual, and they’re starting this year off with a big name.

Host of Family Feud Canada and star of the award-winning sitcom Mr. D, Gerry Dee will headline this year’s Gatineau Comedy Festival. Laugh Gatineau-Ottawa made the announcement Wednesday, at the Casino Lac Leamy.

The comedian will be performing July 3 and 4, 2020 at the Théâtre du Casino at the Casino Lac Leamy.

The festival launched in 2017, with three nights of French comedy. The addition of the two English acts is something the organizers know will attract more crowds.

"I think we have such a unique region," says Marc-Antoine Massicotte, co-founder of the Gatineau Comedy festival. "It’s important for us to create a bridge between Gatineau and Ottawa. We wanted to please as many people as we can with both languages."

Tickets for Gerry Dee start at $65 and are available through ticketmaster.ca. The French festival starts July 9 and runs until July 11.

A list of the acts and tickets are available at humourgatineau.com.