It’s going to be a chilly next couple of days in the capital before milder temperatures arrive on Sunday.

The light snow falling in the capital Friday morning should end early this afternoon, according to Environment Canada. Expect a high of -3 C.

Tonight, a 30 per cent chance of flurries with the low expected to reach -10 C overnight.

Saturday, temperatures will peak at -5 C, with a mix of sun and cloud. The overnight low that evening will be -13 C.

Things start to change on Sunday. The forecasted high that day is 3 C, and Environment Canada says there’s a 60 per cent chance of rain that night.

It’s a similar story on Monday, with a high of 5 C and a chance of rain or snow that evening.

Temperatures are expected to cool back down for the rest of the week.