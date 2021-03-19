OTTAWA -- A cold start to your day Ottawa – minus 9 degrees, but feeling more like minus 15 with the wind chill.

Things will warm up during the day to a mild and seasonal 3 degrees. The sun will also come out and shine all afternoon.

Overnight the low will be minus 5, wind chill minus 8.

The weekend will be warm, sunny conditions. The first official day of spring on Saturday, the high will climb to double digits temperatures- 12 degrees. This will be close to the record high of 14.6 degrees in 1995.

Similar temperatures on Sunday, sunny and a high of 14 degrees