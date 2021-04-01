OTTAWA -- An expected spring snowfall in Ottawa on Thursday may not happen, at least not to the extent first predicted.

There is still a 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday morning and early afternoon.

Earlier forecasts had called for as much as five centimetres of snow. ut it looks likely we'll get less than that, if any falls at all.

The weather will still be cold. The temperature is hovering around freezing and will drop to -2 C on Thursday afternoon. Overnight, the low will drop to -15 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 3, after a wind chill in the morning of -17.

Then things will warm up as the weekend progresses. Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 8. And Sunday will be 12 C.

Those warmer temperatures will continue into next week.