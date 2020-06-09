OTTAWA -- If you didn’t take advantage of Monday’s sunny weather, you may regret it.

The forecast in Ottawa is calling for a cloudy, rainy few days before the sun makes a return appearance this weekend.

Tuesday, expect the morning showers to give way to a cloudy day with a high of 22 C. There’s still a 40 per cent chance of showers during the day.

Wednesday, expect increasing cloudiness with a few showers in the morning, then a 40 per cent chance of more showers late in the afternoon. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.

It’s going to be 28 C on Wednesday, but Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel more like 36.

Thursday, expect another cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.

Friday, a similar drill but cooler: cloudy with a high of 19 C.

The first sun in the forecast is on Saturday: the weather agency is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C.