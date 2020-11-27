OTTAWA -- Another dreary day is in the forecast for Ottawa, with the sun not expect to return for any sustained period of time until Sunday.

A fog advisory ended just before 7 a.m. Friday, although some fog patches will stick around through the morning.

The forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 6 C.

That chance of showers changes to flurries overnight, with a risk of freezing drizzle and more fog patches.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and rain showers in the afternoon. The high will be 4 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 5 C.

Monday, expect periods of rain with a high of 8 C.