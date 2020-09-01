OTTAWA -- Ottawa's hotter-than-normal summer is continuing into September, at least for the first couple of days.

Tuesday is expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C. But with the humidex, it's expected to feel more like 31, Environment Canada says.

Tuesday night, expect a 40 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Wednesday is expected to be even hotter. There are showers in the forecast, with another risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 25 C, with a humidex of 33.

The chance of showers goes down to 30 per cent on Wednesday night.

Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C. Friday will be sunny.