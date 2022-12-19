Cloudy, chance of flurries in Ottawa on Monday

Parliament Hill and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa are seen during the winter in this undated photo. (Photo by Erik Mclean of Unsplash) Parliament Hill and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa are seen during the winter in this undated photo. (Photo by Erik Mclean of Unsplash)

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.

ChatGPT: What is OpenAI's chatbot and what is it used for?

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies continues to advance rapidly. San Francisco-based OpenAI made its latest creation, the ChatGPT chatbot, available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.

  • First nurse-led clinic-school opens in Laval to relieve overcrowded ERs

    The first specialized nurse practitioner-led clinic-school in Laval began operating on Monday to help relieve pressure on the area's heavily-taxed emergency rooms. The health and social services centre in Laval (CISSS) will operate the clinic-school in partnership with the University of Montreal's faculty of nursing in the hopes of taking pressure off of nearby hospitals, particularly the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital on Rene-Laennec Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.

  • Victim of fatal crash identified

    Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County. Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.

    Police responded to a fatal crash on petrolia Line on Dec. 16, 2022. (Source: Google)

