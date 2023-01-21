Cloudy and mild in Ottawa this weekend

The sky is grey as the clouds hang over Ottawa, and the temperature will be mild.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 0 C on Saturday. No snow is expected today after an official snowfall total of 5.2 cm on Friday.

The typical high for this time of year is closer to -6 C.

Overnight, expect clouds to stick around. The temperature should drop to a low of around -4 C, nearly 12 degrees warmer than average.

Sunday’s forecast high is 0 C with about 2 cm of light snow through the day.

Monday could see a few sunny breaks with a chance of flurries, but the long-term forecast is grey through the middle of next week.