Cloudy and cool with a chance of showers on Monday
Published Monday, October 18, 2021 7:25AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Expect a cloudy and cool fall day in the capital to start the week.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a cloudy afternoon with a high of 10 C.
The clouds will continue overnight and temperatures will drop to 1 C.
Things will warm up on Tuesday – expect sunny skies with a high of 16 C.
There is similar weather in the forecast on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C.