OTTAWA -- Closing arguments have begun in the trial of the Ottawa police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal arrest of Abdirahman Abdi nearly four years ago.

The arguments were initially scheduled to be heard in April, but proceedings were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crown and defence attorneys will be presenting their closing arguments via Zoom video conferencing over the next three days.

Montsion has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.