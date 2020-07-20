Advertisement
Closing arguments begin in Montsion trial
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 10:37AM EDT
Cst. Daniel Montsion (right) entering court.
OTTAWA -- Closing arguments have begun in the trial of the Ottawa police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal arrest of Abdirahman Abdi nearly four years ago.
The arguments were initially scheduled to be heard in April, but proceedings were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crown and defence attorneys will be presenting their closing arguments via Zoom video conferencing over the next three days.
Montsion has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.