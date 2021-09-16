OTTAWA -- Live music returns to Lansdowne Park this evening, as CityFolk music festival kicks off.

The organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and CityFolk are hosting the Ottawa Fall Festivals - Two live music events on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne over the next two weekends.

CityFolk runs from Thursday to Saturday, while Ottawa Bluesfest will run from Sept. 23 to 25.

COVID-19 restrictions include only fully vaccinated fans allowed to attend the festival, all patrons must wear a mask at all times except while eating and drinking and capacity is capped at 5,000 people a night.

Here is a look at what you need to know about CityFolk.

CITYFOLK LINE-UP

Thursday

Tome – First Up with RBCXMUSIC

Roy Woods

DVSN

Charlotte Day Wilson

Friday

Command Sisters

Moist

Our Lady Peace

Saturday

Sacha

The Reklaws

Dean Brody

TICKETS

Tickets are only available online for CityFolk and RBC Ottawa Bluesfest. There will be no box office onsite to purchase tickets.

Visit Ottawa Fall Festivals to purchase tickets.

NO CASH

Ottawa Fall Festivals are completely cashless for all purchases on the site, including drinks, food and merchandise.

You can use Apple Pay, Google Pay, tap to pay and all major credit cards at CityFolk and RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

ATTENDANCE ON THE GREAT LAWN

Attendance will be capped at 5,000 patrons each night during CityFolk to ensure enough space for physical distancing.

Organizers say this is below 50 per cent of the Great Lawn's full capacity.

COVID-19 VACCINATION POLICY

Only fully vaccinated COVID-19 fans will be allowed to attend CityFolk this weekend and RBC Ottawa Bluesfest next weekend.

"There are no exemptions (religious or medical reasons) without proof and (patrons) will be required to prove status at the gates either through a digital or printed copy," says a message on the website.

Attendees must comply with the Festival Fan Health Pledge.

Everyone must wear a mask onsite at all times. Organizers say the removal of a mask is allowed as per provincial guidelines when you are eating, drinking, or for other medical reasons.

TRAVELLING TO THE FESTIVAL

OC Transpo service is free to and from the festival. Show your ticket to board transit from three hours before gates open and three hours after the final performance of the night.

Parking is available at Lansdowne Park.

Valet bike parking will be available at Lansdowne.