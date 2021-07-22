OTTAWA -- Want a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at your workplace, place of worship or next community event? Ottawa Public Health can help with that.

Employers, community and religious groups and other organizations can now request mobile vaccination teams to administer doses on-site, at a location of their choosing.

“This program is intended to help reduce barriers for residents who have not yet received the vaccine by working with community leaders to provide comfortable, convenient and easily accessible options for vaccination,” the city said in a news release Thursday.

It’s the health unit’s latest effort to reach eligible Ottawa residents who have not yet been vaccinated. Eighty-three per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty-eight per cent are fully vaccinated.

The mobile teams can administer first and second doses of the vaccine on location.

OPH will coordinate the planning, help you promote the vaccine clinic and answer questions about the vaccines in a variety of languages.

If you are a community organization, community leader, faith leader, or employer in Ottawa and have a group of people that may benefit from a mobile vaccination team, you can fill out an online form.

If you need help filling out the form you can call 613-691-5505.