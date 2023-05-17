City of Ottawa transitions to flood recovery as water recedes
The city of Ottawa says it is transitioning its emergency operations centre into flood recovery mode as water levels on the Ottawa River decline.
In a memo to city council, director of public safety service Beth Gooding said all indications suggest a return to seasonal norms in river flows and elevation.
"The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is now transitioning its efforts to make flood recovery information available to residents," Gooding wrote.
The city will be informing residents about sandbag disposal, utility re-activation, and health and safety considerations, such as how to disinfect and test well water after a flood. The Ottawa Fire Service will also be distributing pamphlets to affected residents.
West Carleton-March Coun. Clarke Kelly said on Twitter Wednesday that some flood-affected roads in his ward have reopened, including Armitage Avenue west of Greenland Road, Lighthouse Lane at Loggers Road, and Moorhead Drive at Willola Beach Road.
A flood warning remains in effect along the lower stem of the Ottawa River until May 23. The Ottawa River Regulation and Planning Board says levels are now below minor flood thresholds in all locations along the main stem of the Ottawa River but remain above average for this time of year.
"Levels and flows along the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to continue declining over the coming week," the board said Wednesday.
Gooding says the city is planning for unused asset and sandbag cleanup to begin next week. Debris removal is expected to take "at least a couple of weeks," she said.
Residents are being asked to bring their filled/used sandbags to the curb for collection. Anyone handling sandbags should wear gloves because of the risk of contamination. Sandbags should not be emptied into lakes, rivers, beaches, parks or other protected areas.
