City of Ottawa parking revenues up in 2021 but still below pre-pandemic levels
The city of Ottawa made more money from parking spaces in 2021 than it did in 2020, but revenue remained below pre-pandemic levels.
A report prepared for the transportation committee shows that parking fees brought in $11.25-million in 2021, up from $8.93-million in 2020. However, this is still well below the $17.1-million of revenue the city saw in 2019.
“Demand for on-street parking increased significantly compared to the previous year while off-street parking was very similar. Overall, there was a 26 per cent increase in parking revenues compared to 2020. While the situation has improved, there is still a significant shortfall relative to pre-pandemic levels,” the report says.
On-street parking brought in nearly twice as much revenue as off-street parking did last year.
Operating expenses in 2021 were up 8.8 per cent over 2020, making them similar to 2019 expenses. Staff say the province gave the city $5.71-million of Safe Restart Funding to cover the revenue gap.
The city managed 6,549 total parking spaces in 2021, including 2,751 off-street spaces in garages and lots, and 3,798 on-street spaces. This is down slightly from the 6,576 spaces the city had in 2020. Staff say the reduction is due to the closure of the parking garage located at 762 A Somerset St. W. and “the net result of various minor adjustments (increases and decreases) to curbside regulations city-wide.”
The transportation committee will receive the 2021 annual parking services report at its meeting April 6. Also on the agenda is the reduction of speed limits in three 40 km/h gateway zones to 30 km/h in the Donald Street, McArthur Avenue, North River Road and Vanier Parkway area. Committee will also vote on reducing the speed limit on Echowoods Avenue, Kimpton Drive, and Stittsville Main Street north of Hazeldean Road to 40 km/h from 50 km/h.
