City of Ottawa fall recreation signups start Wednesday after website glitch resolved

The city of Ottawa has announced the new date for signups to fall recreation programs after a glitch during swimming lesson registrations last week delayed other programs.

The new ACTIVENet platform the city uses for online registrations crashed Aug. 14 as thousands were trying to sign up.

Following that incident, the city said it was postponing other registrations until the issue was resolved. Signups were supposed to begin last Wednesday.

The city now says registrations for fall non-aquatic recreation programs and PA days will begin online on Wednesday at 9 p.m. and in-person on Thursday.

"The City’s service provider has resolved the technical issues experienced on Monday, August 14 with the registration service. We continue to work with the vendor to monitor the service and ensure our residents have a positive experience," the city said in a news release Monday.

The city did not immediately specify what the issue was, but speculated last week it could be related to server hardware.

The ACTIVENet system was supposed to be the solution to the problems of lengthy delays, crashes, and other issues residents experienced every signup period of things like swimming lessons and other city-run activities. The new system launched late last year, promising a "modern alternative that will have greater capacity to serve high volumes of concurrent users," according to city staff. It hit a snag last Monday night during fall aquatic registration. The city said a temporary solution resolved the issue at around 9:40 p.m. and allowed about 25,000 people to register by 11 p.m. The city later postponed non-aquatic registration until the problem that caused Monday's glitch was resolved.

Registration for aquatic programs and before and after school programs is open and ongoing.