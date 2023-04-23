City of Gatineau warns residents to expect fluctuating flood levels this week

The city of Gatineau is advising residents that water levels on the Ottawa River have peaked, but only temporarily.

In a news release Sunday, the city says it has seen a small drop in flood levels, but the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels could swing back and forth over the next few days because of rain and snowmelt further north.

Environment Canada is reporting 5.9 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday. An official total of 8.3 mm was recorded in the Pontiac region Saturday.

The city of Gatineau says it is asking residents to remain vigilant about the possibility of water levels rising this week, as the forecast is uncertain. Environment Canada is forecasting clouds with low chances of precipitation through the much of the week.

Water levels at monitoring stations on the Ottawa River remain below historic highs, but still well above the median for this time of year.