OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa plans to use an empty student residence at the University of Ottawa as an isolation space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City is leasing the space for $1 to house families within Ottawa’s homelessness service system or the Violence Against Women sector who need to self-isolate, are symptomatic and/or have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three-storey building on King Edward Avenue is currently not in use by the university. There are 28 units in the building, with various room configurations of singles, two, three and four bedrooms.

In a memo to Councillors, Director of Housing Services Shelley VanBuskirk says the city is currently working on acquiring the necessary furniture and supplies to outfit the room.

“The building has no cooking facilities, but the rooms will be outfitted with a fridge, microwave, crockpot, etc. The city will arrange for food services for building occupants during the period of their isolation,” said VanBuskirk.

Several logistical details remain to be finalized regarding staffing, food services, laundry services and cleaning.

The city hopes the building will be available for residents by the end of the week.