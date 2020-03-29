OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa says 65 people will begin moving into on-campus residence on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the university says at the request of the City of Ottawa, it has agreed to house people to ensure their safety until the pandemic ends.

“Some of these new residents may have been exposed to people who carry the coronavirus, while others are exhibiting symptoms of the illness, hence the need to quickly house them so that they can self-isolate.”

The 65 people will stay at the residence at 585 King Edward Avenue, which was not in use when the city made its request.

Earlier this month, the City of Ottawa said it was looking at using hotels and university residences to house people needing to go into self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.