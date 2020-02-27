OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists are being warned not to park on the road overnight.

The city has issued a Winter Weather Parking Ban, starting at 10 p.m. It will be lifted at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Only vehicles with on-street parking permits will be allowed to park on municipal streets overnight.

Bylaw Services spokesperson Alison Sandor tells CTV Morning Live that “our officers will be out overnight, across the city, looking for cars parked on the road. Obviously, we ask you not to park on the road during the ban because the snowplows need to get by. “

Sandor adds officers will be issuing tickets to vehicles parked on city streets without an on-street parking permit overnight.

During a winter overnight parking ban, residents can park overnight at the following city parking garages:

70 Clarence St. (ByWard Market)

141 Clarence St.

101 Laurier Ave. (Ottawa City Hall)

210 Gloucester St.

170 Second Ave.

762 Somerset St. W.

In partnership with OC Transpo, the city will also offer parking at four park-and-ride locations: