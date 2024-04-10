City committee approves new subdivisions in Kanata North, Stittsville

The City of Ottawa’s Planning and Housing Committee has approved zoning amendments to facilitate the development of new homes in Stittsville and Kanata North.

The approval happened on Wednesday.

A subdivision with 570 dwellings would be allowed northeast of Hazeldean and Carp roads, the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

The subdivision is designed with 20 detached homes, 150 townhouses, four-storey apartment buildings, a nine-storey mixed-use building and a public park, reads the release.

"The amended zoning includes a mix of zones in line with that design and would increase required rear-yard setbacks for lots backing onto existing homes along the property boundary,” reads the release.

“To encourage more local business in the area, the nine-storey building would need to include at least 1,500 square metres of non-residential space. A limit on heights within 30 metres of a residential zone is also included, to ensure the nine-storey building would transition appropriately to planned low-rise homes nearby.”

Meanwhile, the approved zoning amendment in Kanata North would facilitate the development of the 915-dwelling Brookline subdivision, northeast of March and Klondike roads, said the city.

"While zoning for the subdivision was approved in 2021, the applicant has since made design changes to nine lots. The amendment would reduce the required setback for those nine lots by half a metre, allowing development to proceed," the city added.

The new recommendations will rise to council on April 17, where councillors will vote on final approval.