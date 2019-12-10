OTTAWA -- Cirque du Soleil is describing it as a one-of-a-kind spectacular. 

The Canadian company,  renowned for pushing the envelope with its awe-inspring acrobatic tricks, is for the first time, staging a production on ice. 

Cirque du Soleil says CRYSTAL will feature  "figure skating and extreme skating combined with inventive acrobatics and aerial feats...on a whimsical frozen playground". 

The show will run from July 2-5, 2020 at Canadian Tire Centre, with eight separate performances.  General public  tickets are now on sale at www.cirquedusoleil.com/CRYSTAL.